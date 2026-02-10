Bengaluru residents booked for abducting pregnant cat
In Bengaluru's Vanashree Solitaire Apartment, nine people—including the apartment association president and security manager—have been booked for allegedly abducting a pregnant cat.
The group reportedly wrapped the cat in plastic and took her away in an auto rickshaw to an unknown location.
Animal lover Harish filed a complaint with HAL police alleging the cat was illegally caught and removed.
Police suspect this could be tied to a racket
Police have registered a case under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and are checking CCTV footage plus eyewitness accounts.
Investigators suspect this could be tied to a racket trafficking high-breed cats for breeding.
The accused residents later agreed to return the cat and to hand her over to an adoption center, easing concerns about her safety and her kittens.
Police say they're reviewing digital records to trace buyers and that appropriate action would be taken.