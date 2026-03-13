Bengaluru shows stable PM2.5 levels; Delhi, Patna rank worst
Bengaluru had the lowest and most stable PM2.5 levels among the six major cities analyzed (Bengaluru, Delhi, Patna, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai), according to new 2024-25 data from Climate Trends and the Central Pollution Control Board.
While Delhi and Patna experienced high pollution (Delhi showed particularly severe winter pollution; Patna ranked second-highest in pollution), Bengaluru kept things steady with fewer extreme spikes.
Pollution levels in Bengaluru across seasons
In 2024, PM2.5 levels in Bengaluru hovered around 37 micrograms per cubic meter in winter and summer, dipped to 16 micrograms per cubic meter during monsoon, and bounced back post-monsoon.
In 2025, non-winter months (summer, monsoon, and post-monsoon) showed further improvements compared to 2024.
Winter pollution did see a jump, peaking at 52 micrograms per cubic meter in December.
With NCAP Phase-III, Bengaluru's model can help cities achieve clean air
Among the major cities analyzed, several saw high or rising pollution (Delhi had it worst), Bengaluru's steady numbers could be a model for cleaner air nationwide, especially in the context of NCAP Phase-III.