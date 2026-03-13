Bengaluru shows stable PM2.5 levels; Delhi, Patna rank worst India Mar 13, 2026

Bengaluru had the lowest and most stable PM2.5 levels among the six major cities analyzed (Bengaluru, Delhi, Patna, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai), according to new 2024-25 data from Climate Trends and the Central Pollution Control Board.

While Delhi and Patna experienced high pollution (Delhi showed particularly severe winter pollution; Patna ranked second-highest in pollution), Bengaluru kept things steady with fewer extreme spikes.