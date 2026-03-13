Bengaluru son beats up mother (75) over family property dispute
India
A family dispute in Bengaluru turned serious when a 75-year-old woman was allegedly attacked by her son, Prakash, at their Jayanagar home.
The argument started over repairs to their house, which is part of a long-running legal battle about family property.
Case registered against son
Ramesh informed the police and took his injured mother to Jayanagar General Hospital.
Police registered an FIR against Prakash under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for causing hurt and criminal intimidation.