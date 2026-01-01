Bengaluru to see light rain and misty vibes this week

Why does it matter?

From January 2, expect misty mornings and evenings—think reduced visibility in low-lying areas, which could make commutes or early flights a little tricky.

Temperatures will dip to around 15°C by January 4 and stay there for the week, with humidity sticking around.

While the rest of north India deals with heavy fog alerts, Bengaluru's chill is more about cozy layers than major disruptions.