Bharat Bandh today against GST, fuel price hike

"AITWA demands abolishing the E-way Bill as the newly introduced E-invoice is good enough for preventing tax evasion. Vehicles may be tracked by the Government using FASTag connectivity to E-invoice. Transporters should not be subject to any penalty," said AITWA President Mahendra Arya.
Notably, the strike is expected to have no effect on banking and essential services. Medical shops, as well as milk/vegetable shops, will also function smoothly. The shutdown comes days after CAIT wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging their concerns.