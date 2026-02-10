BHC reduces life sentence of man who raped 5-year-old

Judges upheld conviction but decided on shorter sentence

While the judges upheld Ansari's conviction, they decided on a shorter sentence after considering that he was only 20 at the time, had no previous criminal record, and has been behind bars since 2016 without any breaks—even during COVID-19.

The court also noted that Ansari took part in educational programs while in jail.

Meanwhile, compensation of ₹25,000 for the survivor was confirmed. The child's clear testimony played a big role in securing this conviction.