BHC reduces life sentence of man who raped 5-year-old
The Bombay High Court has reduced the life sentence of Kalamuddin Mohammad Isteyar Ansari, who was convicted for sexually assaulting his five-year-old neighbor back in 2016, to 12 years in prison.
The case began when the young girl immediately told her mother about the assault, leading to a police complaint and Ansari's arrest.
Judges upheld conviction but decided on shorter sentence
While the judges upheld Ansari's conviction, they decided on a shorter sentence after considering that he was only 20 at the time, had no previous criminal record, and has been behind bars since 2016 without any breaks—even during COVID-19.
The court also noted that Ansari took part in educational programs while in jail.
Meanwhile, compensation of ₹25,000 for the survivor was confirmed. The child's clear testimony played a big role in securing this conviction.