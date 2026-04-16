Bhopal woman loses ₹25.65L to WhatsApp scammers posing as officials
A 64-year-old woman in Bhopal lost ₹25.65 lakh after scammers pretended to be officials from the Internal Security Department and the Counter-Terrorism Department on WhatsApp.
They convinced her she was under investigation for national security and pressured her into transferring money for supposed "legal verification."
It's a harsh reminder that even official-sounding messages can be fake.
Supreme Court refers case to CBI
The Supreme Court has now handed the case to the CBI, treating it as a serious organized cybercrime with possible national impact.
Investigators are digging into how these scams operate, tracing where the money went, and checking for bigger networks, possibly even across states or borders.
This case highlights how cyber fraudsters are getting bolder by impersonating authorities and using fear tactics online.