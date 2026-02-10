Bhopal: First-year medical student dies by suicide India Feb 10, 2026

A first-year MBBS student at Government Gandhi Medical College (GMC), Bhopal, died by suicide on Tuesday morning.

The 20-year-old, who joined GMC in October 2025 and came from Alirajpur district, was found unconscious in her hostel bathroom.

Her roommate said she was reportedly under academic stress.

She was taken to Hamidia Hospital but was declared dead around 8:30am.