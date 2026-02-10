Bhopal: First-year medical student dies by suicide
A first-year MBBS student at Government Gandhi Medical College (GMC), Bhopal, died by suicide on Tuesday morning.
The 20-year-old, who joined GMC in October 2025 and came from Alirajpur district, was found unconscious in her hostel bathroom.
Her roommate said she was reportedly under academic stress.
She was taken to Hamidia Hospital but was declared dead around 8:30am.
Student often cried about learning difficulties
Her roommate shared that she'd noticed the student missing early that morning and helped alert the hostel guard.
GMC Dean Kavita N Singh mentioned the student often cried about learning difficulties and had just returned from visiting home.
The college said it was waiting for her family to reach Bhopal.
Please seek help
If you or someone you know is struggling, mental health helplines like Aasra (022 2754 6669), Sneha India Foundation (+914424640050), and Sanjivini (011-24311918) are there to listen and help.