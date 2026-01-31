Bhopal: Masked man on bike attacks 3 female students
Late Thursday night in Bhopal, a masked assailant on a bike attacked three female students in the Piplani and Ayodhya Nagar areas within just 30 minutes.
Two of the young women were seriously injured, while the third escaped with minor scratches.
Police have registered separate FIRs at Piplani and Ayodhya Nagar police stations.
Police announce reward for info on suspect
The first attack happened near a 21-year-old student's home after a brief argument; she was slashed on her leg.
Soon after, a 20-year-old was hurt on her nose bridge, and a third got away with only scratches—both were targeted in Ayodhya Nagar.
Police are checking CCTV footage and following leads about the suspect's bike, which had no number plate.
Investigators think the attacker may be over 35 and possibly mentally unstable; they've announced a ₹20,000 reward for tips and stepped up city surveillance to catch him quickly.