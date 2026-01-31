Bhopal: Masked man on bike attacks 3 female students

Police announce reward for info on suspect

The first attack happened near a 21-year-old student's home after a brief argument; she was slashed on her leg.

Soon after, a 20-year-old was hurt on her nose bridge, and a third got away with only scratches—both were targeted in Ayodhya Nagar.

Police are checking CCTV footage and following leads about the suspect's bike, which had no number plate.

Investigators think the attacker may be over 35 and possibly mentally unstable; they've announced a ₹20,000 reward for tips and stepped up city surveillance to catch him quickly.