Bhopal Police question Samarth Singh over wife's May 12 death
Bhopal Police are questioning Samarth Singh after his wife, Twisha Sharma, was found dead on May 12.
They're going over what happened that day: reconstructing the timeline, looking at Twisha's emotional state, and checking Samarth's actions before and after her death.
Investigators are also focusing on her pregnancy and reports of marital issues.
Police verify Samarth Singh's timeline
Police are cross-checking Samarth's version of events (like their evening walk, dinner, and how he says his mother found Twisha) with forensic evidence and CCTV footage.
They're also reviewing calls made by Samarth's mother after the incident.
Meanwhile, Twisha's family is pushing for justice, alleging harassment and domestic problems played a role in her distress.
The investigation is ongoing as police sort through these claims.