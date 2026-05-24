Bhopal Police question Samarth Singh over wife's May 12 death

Police verify Samarth Singh's timeline

Police are cross-checking Samarth's version of events (like their evening walk, dinner, and how he says his mother found Twisha) with forensic evidence and CCTV footage.

They're also reviewing calls made by Samarth's mother after the incident.

Meanwhile, Twisha's family is pushing for justice, alleging harassment and domestic problems played a role in her distress.

The investigation is ongoing as police sort through these claims.