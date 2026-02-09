Bihar: 2 police teams attacked in separate incidents

Cases filed against those involved

Police have filed cases against those involved in both attacks—including charges for assaulting officers.

The auto-driver was rescued from the mob, and authorities said the encroachment had been partially removed and the rest would be removed later.

As Patna's SSP Kartikeya Sharma put it, "A case has been registered and appropriate action will be taken against those who took law into their own hands."

These incidents highlight tensions between locals and officials in Bihar.