Bihar: 2 police teams attacked in separate incidents
On Monday, two police teams in Bihar were attacked by mobs during routine duties—one incident in Saharsa and another in Patna.
In Saharsa, villagers turned on officers who tried to help an auto-driver after his vehicle hit some locals.
Three personnel, including the auto-driver, sustained injuries.
Meanwhile, in Patna's Kankarbagh area, people clashed with a team that had gone to remove encroachments, leaving a JCB driver hurt.
Those injured in Saharsa were reported to be out of danger.
Cases filed against those involved
Police have filed cases against those involved in both attacks—including charges for assaulting officers.
The auto-driver was rescued from the mob, and authorities said the encroachment had been partially removed and the rest would be removed later.
As Patna's SSP Kartikeya Sharma put it, "A case has been registered and appropriate action will be taken against those who took law into their own hands."
These incidents highlight tensions between locals and officials in Bihar.