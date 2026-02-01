Bihar: 91-year-old woman cremated on road due to encroachments
In Vaishali, Bihar, a 91-year-old woman, variously named in sources as Jhapi Devi, Chamki Devi and Jhapsi Devi, had to be cremated by her family on a public road because the usual path to the cremation ground was blocked by concrete shops and a temple built by influential locals.
Despite repeated pleas, shopkeepers wouldn't let the funeral procession pass, so her son Sanjeet Manjhi and others performed her last rites at a road intersection.
Inquiry launched, promises of action
After news spread and crowds gathered, district officials visited the site and confirmed that encroachments were blocking access.
An inquiry has been launched, with promises of strict action against those responsible.
The District Welfare Officer has offered help to Devi's family, but many locals are frustrated since earlier complaints about these encroachments were ignored—raising fresh questions about how laws are enforced in rural Bihar.