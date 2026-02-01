Bihar: 91-year-old woman cremated on road due to encroachments India Feb 01, 2026

In Vaishali, Bihar, a 91-year-old woman, variously named in sources as Jhapi Devi, Chamki Devi and Jhapsi Devi, had to be cremated by her family on a public road because the usual path to the cremation ground was blocked by concrete shops and a temple built by influential locals.

Despite repeated pleas, shopkeepers wouldn't let the funeral procession pass, so her son Sanjeet Manjhi and others performed her last rites at a road intersection.