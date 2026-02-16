Bihar couple sentenced to life for 6-yr-old's rape, murder
India
A couple from Bihar has been sentenced to life in prison by a UP court for the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Ballia city back in February 2022.
The child's body was found the next day in a cattle shed behind her house, with clear signs of violence.
A case was registered against unknown persons under relevant sections of the IPC.
Investigation identified the couple
After four years in court, Judge Pratham Kant found Pardesi Kumar Bind guilty of both rape and murder, while Kiran Devi was convicted for her role in the killing.
Both were handed life sentences and fined ₹20,000 each.
