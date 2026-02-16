Bihar couple sentenced to life for 6-yr-old's rape, murder India Feb 16, 2026

A couple from Bihar has been sentenced to life in prison by a UP court for the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Ballia city back in February 2022.

The child's body was found the next day in a cattle shed behind her house, with clear signs of violence.

A case was registered against unknown persons under relevant sections of the IPC.