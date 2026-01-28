Bihar courts hit by fake bomb threats, police on the case

No real danger found, but cyber probe underway

Police confirmed these were hoax threats after thorough searches and urged people to stay calm and not spread rumors.

This isn't the first time—it's part of a string of similar fake threats targeting Bihar courts earlier this month (January 2026).

Some of the emails contained content in Tamil and referenced alleged inhuman treatment of constables in Tamil Nadu, and cyber teams are digging deeper to find out who's behind it all.