Wife accuses Bihar IAS officer of torture; man denies allegations

Nikita Gupta
Jun 21, 2021
District Magistrate of Sheohar, R Sajjan, has been accused of abuse by his wife

A Bihar cadre IAS officer has been accused of physical and mental torture by his wife who has lodged a police complaint in the Muzaffarpur district of Bihar in connection with the abuse, an official said on Sunday. R Sajjan, who is at present the District Magistrate of Sheohar, has however denied all the charges.

Wife alleged that her husband is 'violent and brutal'

Sajjan claimed that it was he who has suffered at the hands of his wife Sitara, the complainant in the FIR lodged at Town Police Station in Muzaffarpur, SHO Om Prakash said. The couple hails from Tamil Nadu and Sitara had lodged her written complaint a few days ago alleging that her husband was of very violent and brutal disposition.

Woman was allegedly also denied custody of her children

Sitara had alleged that she had been putting up at the Muzaffarpur Circuit House after the higher bureaucracy took note of a written complaint about her ordeal, lodged by her mother a few months back. She has also charged the husband with having denied her the custody of her two children, both aged under five years.

My wife and mother-in-law used to assault me: IAS officer

However, the IAS officer has denied the allegations. "I have been assaulted by my mother-in-law and wife many times. On one such occasion, I suffered a fracture in my arm. Her claim of her shifting to Muzaffarpur following a complaint against me is false. She never wanted to live in Sheohar," the officer said. Meanwhile, investigations were on, the Town Police Station SHO said.

