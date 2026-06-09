Bihar introduces coaching rules after teacher controversies, CM says
Bihar just rolled out new rules for coaching institutes, mainly to keep things transparent and disciplined after recent controversies with well-known teachers Khan Sir and Raushan Sir.
Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary says these changes are meant to clean up the system and make things fairer for students.
Coaching centers must register enrolled students
Now, coaching centers have to register all their enrolled students with district authorities, so there's a clear record of who's attending.
Classes can't be held during regular school or college hours unless you've already finished your formal education.
The Education Department will lay out more detailed guidelines.
Plus, after some fire safety issues at Khan Global Studies and warnings about institute rivalries, officials say shutdowns could be on the way if rules aren't followed.