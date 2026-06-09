Bihar introduces coaching rules after teacher controversies, CM says

Coaching centers must register enrolled students

Now, coaching centers have to register all their enrolled students with district authorities, so there's a clear record of who's attending.

Classes can't be held during regular school or college hours unless you've already finished your formal education.

The Education Department will lay out more detailed guidelines.

Plus, after some fire safety issues at Khan Global Studies and warnings about institute rivalries, officials say shutdowns could be on the way if rules aren't followed.