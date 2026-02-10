Bihar minor rape-murder case: Family demands CBI probe
An 18-year-old NEET aspirant from Jehanabad, living in a Patna hostel, died on January 11 after being sexually assaulted.
She was found unconscious in her locked room and spent several days in a coma before passing away.
Forensic tests confirmed sexual assault, contradicting initial claims of suicide or illness.
SIT collects DNA samples from villagers
The Bihar government recommended a CBI probe on January 31.
But confusion grew as the SIT collected DNA samples from some persons and later attempted to serve DNA-test notices to family members, which led to villagers gathering and protesting.
Two police officers were suspended for mishandling evidence.
On February 8, her family protested at Jantar Mantar in Delhi—her father had earlier threatened self-immolation while demanding a judicial probe led by a sitting judge.