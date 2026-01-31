Bihar teen kidnapped, murdered over Instagram fight
Sunny Kumar Singh, 18, from Arrah, Bihar, was kidnapped and strangled to death after a fight on Instagram reportedly escalated offline.
He disappeared while heading to his coaching class. His family believes the boyfriend of a girl involved in the online dispute planned the murder.
Police are looking into all possible angles
Singh's last calls were to his cousin and sibling—he said he was being taken by some youths who threatened his life before his phone went off.
Police acted quickly: they checked CCTV, questioned suspects, and have now arrested three men who are being interrogated.
The investigation is ongoing as police look into all possible angles.