Bihar voter list cut by 65L ahead of elections
Bihar just saw its biggest-ever voter list clean-up: the Election Commission dropped over 65 lakh names, bringing the total number of registered voters down from about 7.9 crore to 7.24 crore.
Most removals were due to deaths, people moving away, or duplicate entries—Patna district alone lost nearly 3.95 lakh names.
Opposition parties are worried about the fairness of the process
This shake-up is making waves ahead of the upcoming state elections.
Opposition parties are worried the process could be unfair and might leave out eligible voters.
Voters can still file claims if they think they've been wrongly removed—the final list comes out September 1, deciding who gets to vote in Bihar's crucial polls.