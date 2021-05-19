Home / News / India News / J&J partners with India's Biological E to produce COVID-19 vaccine
India

J&J partners with India's Biological E to produce COVID-19 vaccine

Written by
Sagar Malik
Last updated on May 19, 2021, 12:39 pm
J&J partners with India's Biological E to produce COVID-19 vaccine
Hyderabad-based Biological E will produce J&J's coronavirus vaccine

American pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson has partnered with the Indian firm Biological E. Limited for the production of its COVID-19 vaccine, a move that could boost the country's overall supplies amid a serious shortage. J&J had earlier sought permission to conduct a local trial in India for its vaccine, called the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine. Here are more details on this.

In this article
Statement

'Biological E an important part of our global supply network'

"Johnson & Johnson is working with Biological E. Limited on the manufacturing of the Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. We believe Biological E. will be an important part of our global COVID-19 vaccine supply network," a statement by the company said. "We appreciate the ongoing and extensive collaborations and partnerships we have with governments, health authorities and other companies to help end this pandemic," it added.

Details

Last month, J&J sought permission to conduct local trials

J&J had last month said it has sought permission from the Indian government to carry out a local clinical trial for its vaccine. "We are in discussions with the Government of India with the objective of starting a bridging clinical study of our Janssen COVID-19 vaccine candidate in India, subject to local regulatory approvals," it had said in April.

Vaccine

J&J single-shot vaccine approved in the US, EU

The J&J COVID-19 vaccine is one of the few single-shot coronavirus vaccines currently available around the globe. It has already been approved for emergency use in the United States, the European Union (EU), and some other nations like Thailand and South Africa. The vaccine was reportedly 66.3% effective in clinical trials at preventing illness in people two weeks after receiving the dose.

Information

However, US had paused J&J vaccine's use, resumed later

Last month, the US had paused the use of the J&J vaccine, following reports of rare blood clots in several recipients. The restriction was later lifted after regulators said the vaccine's benefits outweighed any risks. However, a warning about potential blood clots was also added.

Vaccination in India

3% of Indian population is fully vaccinated

India currently has three approved vaccines in use - the locally developed COVAXIN, Oxford University-AstraZeneca's Covishield, and the latest addition - Russian vaccine Sputnik V. However, the unprecedented surge in infections over the past month derailed its inoculation drive. India has so far administered more than 18 crore vaccine doses. Only 3% of its population of 1.4 billion is fully vaccinated.

Information

Government says 216 crore doses will be available by December

The Indian government has promised to make available 216 crore doses of coronavirus vaccines by the end of this year. Apart from the three already approved vaccines, that plan includes vaccines from Biological E, Zydus Cadila, Novavax, and Gennova Biopharmaceuticals.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Singapore denies Arvind Kejriwal's claim of a new COVID-19 strain

Latest News

Windies name 18-man provisional squad for three successive T20I campaigns

Sports

Mahira Khan takes up ZEE5 project, 'won't allow,' says MNS

Entertainment

CPL: Darren Sammy steps down as St Lucia Zouks captain

Sports

Toyota files design patent for the AGYA hatchback in India

Auto

A quick look at improvements in Android 12 Beta 1

Science

Latest India News

Kejriwal doesn't speak for India: Government as Singapore slams variant-remark

India

COVID-19: 270 doctors died in second wave, shows IMA data

India

Delhi announces free education for children orphaned by COVID-19

India

Making constant efforts to increase vaccine supply in India: Modi

India

Meerut twins, 24, die hours apart after battling COVID-19

India

Features

'Black fungus' infection: What is it, symptoms, and treatment

India

India to have 8 vaccines by year-end. Which are they?

India

DRDO's anti-coronavirus drug: Its efficacy, price, and more queries answered

India

Related News

Government-owned BIBCOL to produce 2 crore COVAXIN doses every month

India

US looking to produce of J&J's COVID-19 vaccine in India

India

J&J seeks permission to conduct COVID-19 vaccine trial in India

India

United States recommends 'pause' on J&J vaccine after clotting concerns

World
Trending Topics