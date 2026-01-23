BJP leader, supporters assault Shiv Sena corporator at Badlapur event
India
During a Maghi Ganpati celebration in Badlapur, Shiv Sena corporator Hemant Chature was attacked by BJP office-bearer Tejas (Bunty) Mhaskar and about 25 supporters.
The fight reportedly broke out over a dispute related to an appointment to the local municipal council.
Chature suffered fractures and needed hospital care after the incident.
CCTV footage sparks arrests, investigation ongoing
The assault was caught on CCTV and spread across social media.
Thane police registered FIRs against both sides based on the complaints given by them, arresting three people so far—including Mhaskar.
Investigators are reviewing video evidence to identify everyone involved, and the case is still active.