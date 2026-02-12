BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj arrested in murder case
India
BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj was taken into custody at Bengaluru airport after the Supreme Court refused to hear his appeal for anticipatory bail.
He's accused in a murder case from July 2025, where Shivaprakash (also known as Biklu Shivu) was killed in Bharathi Nagar.
Basavaraj named as 5th accused
The attack on Shivaprakash was violent—witnessed by his mother and injuring a friend who tried to help.
Police believe the motive was a property dispute that started earlier in 2025 over land in Kithaganur.
Basavaraj, a former minister, has been named as the fifth accused in the FIR, and police are still investigating his alleged role.