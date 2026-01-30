BJP's H. Raja faints on stage; Tamilisai Soundararajan jumps in India Jan 30, 2026

Senior BJP leader H. Raja fainted on stage during a Chennai event this Friday while reaching for some water.

Luckily, Tamilisai Soundararajan—a doctor and ex-Governor—was right there, spotted he wasn't well, and jumped in to help.

She gave him first aid and got him to a hospital fast.