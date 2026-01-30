BJP's H. Raja faints on stage; Tamilisai Soundararajan jumps in
India
Senior BJP leader H. Raja fainted on stage during a Chennai event this Friday while reaching for some water.
Luckily, Tamilisai Soundararajan—a doctor and ex-Governor—was right there, spotted he wasn't well, and jumped in to help.
She gave him first aid and got him to a hospital fast.
Raja's condition improved after being moved to another hospital
It's a reminder of how having someone medically trained nearby can really matter when things go sideways at public events.
Raja's health scare comes amid ongoing public attention
It highlights how high-pressure political life—and legal battles—can take a toll on leaders' well-being.