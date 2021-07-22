Home / News / India News / Board exams for private students to begin on August 16
Board exams for private students to begin on August 16

Nikita Gupta
Jul 22, 2021
The board ruled out declaring results of the private candidates on the basis of an alternative assessment policy

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that board exams for private candidates will be conducted from August 16 to September 15. The board ruled out declaring results of the private candidates on the basis of an alternative assessment policy like that for regular candidates, saying neither schools nor the CBSE has any previous assessment record for these students.

Anger

Private students have accused CBSE of bias

Earlier in the day, a group of private candidates staged a protest outside the CBSE headquarters alleging disparity between them and regular candidates. "The CBSE will declare the result of regular students as per the policy approved by Supreme Court. Schools have records of regular students' assessments. Therefore, their results can be declared based on the assessment policy," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

Private students have no prior records for assessment: CBSE

"In the case of private candidates, neither the schools nor the CBSE has the desired records, hence, their results cannot be prepared based on the assessment policy. In case of regular students, schools conducted a unit test, mid-term and pre-board examination and thus their performance is available," Bhardwaj said. "However, for private candidates, no assessment could be done without conducting the examination," he added.

Supreme Court agrees written exams necessary for private students

The board noted that the issue of private candidates was also discussed in the Supreme Court of India and thereafter policy was decided wherein written examination will be held for declaring results of private candidates. "The court agreed with all petitioners. The tabulation policy for the results' assessment was framed by a committee looking into all aspects of regular and private candidates," Bhardwaj said.

UGC to schedule admissions based on private students' results

Bhardwaj said that the official notification for the exams will be issued soon. "The UGC and the CBSE are looking into the interest of all the students and the UGC will be synchronizing admission schedule based on the result of these students," he added.

