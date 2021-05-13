Floating bodies found in Varanasi; more found buried in Unnao

Written by Tulika Chaturvedi Mail Last updated on May 13, 2021, 04:03 pm

Abandoned dead bodies being recovered had contracted COVID-19, fear locals.

Days after dozens of decomposing dead bodies were seen floating in Ganga waters of Bihar's Buxar district, at least four corpses turned up in different parts of the river along Varanasi ghats on Wednesday. Authorities in Unnao, meanwhile, found bodies buried in the sand near Ganga, with the District Magistrate saying that locals who couldn't carry out last rites must have abandoned these bodies.

Varanasi

Boatmen on Varanasi ghats had complained of foul stench

W

While two bodies were found floating in the river in Varanasi, two were found across the banks, lying on the sand. Across the ghats, two bodies were spotted on the sandbanks of the river. Boatmen on the Varanasi ghats had complained of a foul stench and said that locals from the other side of the banks have been dumping bodies in the river water.

Unnao

Search underway for finding more bodies in Unnao: District Magistrate

Locals in Unnao were alarmed to see dogs scraping on some bodies buried in the sand. Without disclosing the number of bodies recovered, Unnao DM Ravindra Kumar told India Today, "Our team found buried bodies in an area far from Ganga river. A search is being conducted for more bodies in other areas. I have asked a team to carry out an inquiry."

Information

Area has major cremation spot for three districts in UP

The Unnao DM said that Buksar village, one of the spots where bodies were found, is a major cremation spot for Fatehpur, Rai Bareily and Unnao districts. He said that while some people burn the bodies, others bury them in the sand by the river.

Ballia

52 bodies found in Ballia district so far

Seven additional corpses were spotted floating in Ganga in Ballia district till Wednesday, with the count of bodies reaching 52, reported India Today. The district administration has been performing last rites as there is a possibility that the deceased had COVID-19. Locals said at least 45 bodies were seen floating near the Ujiyar, Kulhadia, and Bharauli ghats in the Narahi area on Tuesday evening.

Information

Fear of COVID-19 among locals in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar districts

At least 96 unidentified bodies were found floating in the Ganga over the past few days, triggering fears among local residents in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh that bodies of COVID-19 victims were being dumped in the river. While 71 bodies have been fished out in Bihar's Buxar district, at least 25 bodies were found in neighboring Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district, reported The Indian Express.

Union Minister

Union Jal Shakti Minister called incident 'unfortunate'; sought an investigation

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday sought an investigation by both states. "Floating bodies in Ganga in Buxar, Bihar is unfortunate. It is surely a matter of investigation. (Narendra) Modi government is committed to maintaining piety and continuity of mother Ganga. States concerned (Bihar and UP) must take cognizance of the matter immediately," he had tweeted.

Government

Centre asked states to check instances of bodies being dumped

The Centre on Tuesday asked states along the Ganga to ensure strict vigilance and check future incidences of people dumping bodies in the river and its tributaries. In a letter to District Ganga Committees, which are chaired by DMs or collectors, the National Mission for Clean Ganga asked the authorities to dispose of unidentified bodies of suspected COVID-19 victims in accordance with safety protocols.

Directions

States asked to submit Action Taken Report in 14 days

"Ensure strict vigilance along the length of the river... to prevent and check such future incidences of people dumping dead bodies in Ganga... of any other activity hazardous for the river and health and hygiene of the area," said NMCG Director General Rajiv Ranjan Mishra. The letter asked for an Action Taken Report to be submitted to the NMCG in the next 14 days.

Risks

Dumping bodies causes river pollution, increases risk of spreading infections

The NMCG Director further said dumping of bodies/partially dumped bodies/decomposed corpses not only causes pollution in the river, but is also unhygienic and increases the risk of spreading infections in communities inhabiting the banks of rivers. Guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences suggest a possibility of contracting COVID-19 infection while handling dead bodies.