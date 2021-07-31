Home / News / India News / Boy ends life after losing Rs. 40,000 in online game
India

Boy ends life after losing Rs. 40,000 in online game

Written by
Sneha Das
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 31, 2021, 01:54 pm
Boy ends life after losing Rs. 40,000 in online game
The Class 6 student, son of a pathology lab owner, ended his life at his residence in Chhatarpur city on Friday afternoon

A 13-year-old boy allegedly hanged himself to death in the Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh, leaving behind a purported suicide note, which says that he was taking the drastic step after losing Rs. 40,000 in an online game, police said on Saturday. The Class 6 student, son of a pathology lab owner, ended his life at his residence in Chhatarpur city on Friday afternoon.

In this article
Suicide

He mentioned that he is killing himself due to depression

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Shashank Jain said that the teen left behind a suicide note. "In the note, the boy, who studied in a private school, sought an apology from his mother and said he is killing himself due to depression. It mentioned that he had withdrawn Rs. 40,000 from her UPI account and wasted the money on Free Fire game," he said.

Incident

His mother scolded him following an alert on her phone

The minor took the extreme step when his mother, a nurse working with the state health department, had gone to the district hospital and his father was also not at home, police officials said. After getting an alert on her phone about the financial transaction from her account, the boy's mother had called and scolded him for it, they said.

Details

Boy locked himself inside a room, was later found hanging

The boy then locked himself inside a room. After some time, his elder sister found that he was not opening the door and informed her parents about it, they said. Later, when the door of the room was broken open, the boy was found hanging from the ceiling fan using a scarf, the police further said.

Information

A similar incident was reported in January this year

A similar incident had occurred in January this year in Dhana town of Sagar district in Madhya Pradesh, in which a 12-year-old boy had hanged himself to death after his father took away his mobile phone due to his addiction to the Free Fire game.

