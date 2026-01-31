'Brahmin' beef row: Sayak's rant, waiter arrest, police probe explained
Bengali actor and YouTuber Sayak Chakraborty claims he was served beef instead of mutton at Kolkata's Olypub, without being told.
He confronted the staff, and the heated exchange—where he asked, "Do you know I was made to eat beef despite being a Brahmin?"—was caught on video and shared online.
What exactly happened
Chakraborty and his friends ordered mutton steak on Friday night but say they got beef by mistake.
When he questioned the staff, they later said one of the served items was beef and another was mutton, but Chakraborty felt he should have been told upfront.
Police investigating if it was a mistake or not
After Chakraborty filed a police complaint, the waiter was arrested.
The incident sparked debate online—some criticized Chakraborty's comments while others noted Olypub is known for its beef dishes.
Police are now investigating if it was an honest mix-up or something more.