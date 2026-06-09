Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation considers OTP system for potable tanker bookings India Jun 09, 2026

Mumbai's about to look into an OTP-based online booking system for potable water tankers.

Now, if you need a tanker, you'll book online and get a one-time password after approval, which you'll have to show at any of the city's 33 official filling points.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation hopes this will regulate the process and strengthen monitoring to curb unauthorized water extraction.