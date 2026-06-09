Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation considers OTP system for potable tanker bookings
India
Mumbai's about to look into an OTP-based online booking system for potable water tankers.
Now, if you need a tanker, you'll book online and get a one-time password after approval, which you'll have to show at any of the city's 33 official filling points.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation hopes this will regulate the process and strengthen monitoring to curb unauthorized water extraction.
Mumbai water cut and tanker strike
This change comes as Mumbai deals with a 10% water cut thanks to dropping lake levels and worries about weak monsoon rains.
Plus, since June 8, the Mumbai Water Tankers Association (which supplies non-drinking water) has been on strike, making things trickier for homes and businesses that rely on tankers.