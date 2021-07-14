Home / News / India News / BSF personnel fire at drone near international border in Jammu
BSF personnel fire at drone near international border in Jammu

Written by
Pratyush Kotoky
Edited by
Siddhant Pandey
Last updated on Jul 14, 2021, 03:20 pm
In recent weeks, drone sightings have become a daily feature over key Army installations in Jammu.

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel fired at a drone spotted in the Arnia sector along the international border in Jammu late Tuesday night. The BSF said in a statement that personnel of the force had spotted a red blinking light on the Indian side of the border. In recent weeks, drones have been spotted hovering over key Army installations in Jammu.

In this article
Details

'Area being searched; nothing found'

A senior BSF officer said in a statement, "On the intervening night of July 13 and 14, a blinking red light was observed by troops in the Arnia sector at about 9.52 pm at a height of 200 meters on our side." "Alert troops fired from their position towards the red blinking light, due to which it returned," the officer said.

Jammu attack

Terrorist arrested after Jammu air base attack

On June 27, the Jammu Air Force Station had witnessed two low-intensity blasts. The blasts were later said to be a drone attack with the involvement of terror groups in Pakistan targeting Army installations across the border. On Sunday, the Jammu Police arrested a terrorist allegedly involved in monitoring drone movements and transporting weapons and narcotics to Kashmir.

Recent news

Multiple drone sightings across Jammu

There have been multiple other drone sightings across Jammu in recent weeks. On June 28, security forces had foiled a similar attempt by firing at the drones at the Ratnuchak-Kaluchak station. The next day, drones were spotted in the Kunjwani, Sunjuwan, and Kaluchak areas. Most recently, drones were seen hovering over Army installations in Jammu on Monday and Tuesday.

Information

BSF shot at quadcopter from Pakistan earlier this month

On July 2, the BSF had stopped a possible infiltration along the international border in the Arnia sector. The troops fired at a quadcopter from Pakistan, which tried to enter the Indian territory, but returned after it was shot at.

BSF

Very serious, very dangerous: BSF chief

Referring to the increased drone-related incident and the Jammu attack, BSF chief Rakesh Asthana recently said, "The drones have been used by the enemy country and by the criminal elements for bringing in not only weapons, ammunition, and narcotics, but now since they are used for carrying payloads that are being used to drop bombs also, which is something very serious and very dangerous."

Measures

Authorities order restrictions in Jammu

Acting upon this breach of security by using drones, district authorities in Samba, Ramban, and Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir have banned the storage, sale, or possession of drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles. Similar restrictions are also imposed in Srinagar and the border districts of Rajouri and Kathua. In Baramulla, those having drone cameras have been directed to deposit them to the police.

History

Drones used for smuggling drugs, fake currency, arms earlier

There have been multiple instances where drones have been used for dropping drugs, fake currency, arms, and ammunition into India. In August and September 2019, two drones were recovered by the Punjab Police in Amritsar. One was a crashed 'Hexacopter Drone', while another one was recovered near the international border. In June 2020, the BSF had shot down a Pakistani spy drone in Kathua.

Coronavirus: Most new infections, deaths in Kerala and Maharashtra

Trending Topics