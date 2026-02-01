Budget 2026: Centre allocates ₹3,610cr to combat Naxalism
India
The government has set aside ₹3,610.80 crore in the new budget—up over 20% from the revised estimate of ₹3,006.56 crore in the last fiscal (2025-26)—to fight Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), also known as Naxalism.
This funding will help strengthen security, support affected districts, and run outreach programs to counter LWE influence.
Naxalism-free India by March 2026
The Home Ministry is aiming for a Naxalism-free India by March 2026.
Thanks to ongoing efforts, incidents of Naxal violence declined by 53% during 2014-24.
Extra funds are also going into modernizing police forces and building better infrastructure, showing a clear push for safer communities and lasting peace in these regions.