Budget 2026: Centre allocates ₹3,610cr to combat Naxalism India Feb 01, 2026

The government has set aside ₹3,610.80 crore in the new budget—up over 20% from the revised estimate of ₹3,006.56 crore in the last fiscal (2025-26)—to fight Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), also known as Naxalism.

This funding will help strengthen security, support affected districts, and run outreach programs to counter LWE influence.