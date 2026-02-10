Budget 2026: Defense gets historic boost, allocation jumps 15%
India
India's new budget just gave defense a historic boost—₹7.85 lakh crore for 2026-27, up 15% from last year.
That's almost 2% of the country's GDP, and signals a big push to modernize the armed forces as security challenges grow.
Major focus on indigenization
A major chunk—₹1.39 lakh crore—is set aside for homegrown defense gear under Aatmanirbhar Bharat, with more funds flowing into research and tech through DRDO.
Customs breaks on aircraft materials are intended to support domestic production, investment and job creation.
It's all about making India less dependent on imports and better prepared for future threats.