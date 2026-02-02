Budget 2026: Scholarships for minority students cut
This year's Union Budget puts more money into school programs to help prevent dropouts and encourage innovation.
But there's some tough news for minority students in higher education—scholarships like the Merit-cum-Means Scholarship have been cut from ₹7.34 crore to just ₹0.06 crore, and the Maulana Azad National Fellowship also saw its funding reduced.
School-level schemes get more funding
While scholarships for minority college students are shrinking, school-level schemes like Samagra Shiksha got a big bump to ₹42,100 crore and Atal Tinkering Labs funding jumped to ₹3,200 crore.
The National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship saw a small increase too.
Overall, the government seems focused on building stronger foundations in schools—even as support for higher education scholarships is dialed back.