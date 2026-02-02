Budget 2026: Scholarships for minority students cut India Feb 02, 2026

This year's Union Budget puts more money into school programs to help prevent dropouts and encourage innovation.

But there's some tough news for minority students in higher education—scholarships like the Merit-cum-Means Scholarship have been cut from ₹7.34 crore to just ₹0.06 crore, and the Maulana Azad National Fellowship also saw its funding reduced.