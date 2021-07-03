Home / News / India News / Buffalo goes berserk at protest in MP; injures one
Buffalo goes berserk at protest in MP; injures one

The buffalo injured a woman protester and created chaos

A buffalo brought for a protest staged by owners and directors of private schools in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district went berserk amid the crowd and injured one of the agitators, an official said on Saturday. The incident's video that took place at a protest staged on Friday to demand that the state government permit the reopening of private schools, went viral on social media.

We brought buffalo to prove a Hindi idiom: Dilip Sharma

We had brought a buffalo to the protest to prove a Hindi idiom, said Dilip Sharma, the district president of Ashaskiya Shikshan Sanstha, an organization of private school owners. The idiom was "bhains ke aage been bajana" (playing flute to a buffalo, which means trying to impart knowledge to someone who fails to understand it) due to the apathetic attitude of authorities, he said.

Protesters had to run to save themselves

At least 150 protesters had gathered at the site, where the buffalo went berserk, injured a woman protester, and created chaos, the official said, adding that protesters had to run to save themselves from the buffalo. Protesters had gathered to urge the state government to reopen private schools and to clear outstanding dues of students, Sharma said.

Members of the organization submitted a memorandum to district administration

The protesters protested for the students who had been admitted to these schools under the Right to Education Act, Sharma said. Members of the organization submitted a memorandum to a district administration, following the agitation, he added.

