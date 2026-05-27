C Joseph Vijay arrives in Delhi to meet PM Modi
India
Tamil Nadu's new Chief Minister, C Joseph Vijay, got a guard of honor at Tamil Nadu House in Delhi on Wednesday, his first official trip to the capital since taking charge.
Senior officials rolled out the red carpet as he arrived. Later today, he is set to meet Prime Minister Modi.
C Joseph Vijay seeks Delhi funding
Vijay is here with a packed list: he will push for more funds for state welfare schemes, green lights for big projects, and solutions to water-sharing issues like Mekedatu.
He will also catch up with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman about financial support and might meet Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi to discuss what matters most for Tamil Nadu right now.