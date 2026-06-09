C T R Nirmal Kumar says tampering sparked Chennai protests
Power cuts in Chennai and nearby areas have been making life tough lately, and Tamil Nadu's electricity minister, C T R Nirmal Kumar, says it's not just bad luck: he claims some people are actually messing with the power lines on purpose to stir up protests.
Neighborhoods like Medavakkam, Pallikaranai, and Sholinganallur have seen blackouts lasting up to four hours, which has led frustrated residents to hit the streets in protest.
Arrests, CCTV checks and Minnagam portal
The minister says complaints have been filed and a few arrests made for tampering with the supply.
Officials are checking CCTV footage where they can, and asking locals for help in areas without cameras.
Special teams have been sent out to the worst-hit spots like Villivakkam and north Chennai, and there are more night patrols now.
If you want updates or need to report an outage, everything's tracked live on the Minnagam portal, including cases where people were caught on camera pulling fuses.