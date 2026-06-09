C T R Nirmal Kumar says tampering sparked Chennai protests

Arrests, CCTV checks and Minnagam portal

The minister says complaints have been filed and a few arrests made for tampering with the supply.

Officials are checking CCTV footage where they can, and asking locals for help in areas without cameras.

Special teams have been sent out to the worst-hit spots like Villivakkam and north Chennai, and there are more night patrols now.

If you want updates or need to report an outage, everything's tracked live on the Minnagam portal, including cases where people were caught on camera pulling fuses.