CAA, NRC have nothing to do with Hindu-Muslim divide: Bhagwat
CAA, NRC have nothing to do with Hindu-Muslim divide: Bhagwat

Written by
Sneha Das
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 21, 2021, 04:48 pm
CAA, NRC have nothing to do with Hindu-Muslim divide: Bhagwat
The RSS chief emphasized that no Muslim will face any loss due to the citizenship law

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, who is in Assam on a two-day visit, said that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) have nothing to do with the Hindu-Muslim divide and communal narrative surrounding the two issues were being peddled by some to gain political mileage. He emphasized that no Muslim will face any loss due to the citizenship law.

Will continue to take care of the minorities: Bhagwat

"After independence, the first Prime Minister of the country had said that minorities will be taken care of, and that has been done so far. We will continue to do so," Bhagwat said. "No Muslim will face any loss due to CAA," he said after launching a book in Guwahati, titled Citizenship debate over NRC and CAA-Assam and the Politics of History.

We reach out to the majority communities also: Bhagwat

"The citizenship law will provide protection to persecuted minorities in the neighboring countries," the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief underlined. "We reach out to the majority communities, too, in these countries during a calamity.... So if there are some who wish to come to our country due to threats and fear, we will definitely have to help them out," Bhagwat said.

Some people want to create a communal narrative: Bhagwat

Talking about the NRC, the RSS chief stated that all nations have the right to know who their citizens are. "The matter is in the political domain as the government is involved in it... A section of people wants to get political mileage by creating a communal narrative around these two issues," he further added.

