Calcutta High Court clears Serampore College professor, awards ₹10L compensation
The Calcutta High Court just cleared a Serampore College professor who spent over four years in jail for a rape sentence of 20 years.
The court found big gaps in the investigation, like ignoring key witnesses and missing forensic evidence, and said the trial was unfair.
Now, the professor will get ₹10 lakh as compensation for wrongful imprisonment.
Calcutta High Court faults prosecutor, investigator
The court didn't hold back on criticizing the special public prosecutor and investigating officer for mishandling the case: one even had a conflict of interest.
Disciplinary action is on the way, and they may have to repay some of the compensation.
The judges also suggested that most victim compensation should be paid only after conviction, to help prevent false cases while still supporting real victims.