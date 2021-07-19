Home / News / India News / 'Cash-for-marks' scam in Assam board exams unearthed
India

'Cash-for-marks' scam in Assam board exams unearthed

Written by
Nikita Gupta
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 19, 2021, 10:05 am
'Cash-for-marks' scam in Assam board exams unearthed
Two persons have been arrested in connection with the case

The Assam Police has unearthed a scam of awarding higher marks in Class X and XII state board examinations in lieu of money and arrested two persons in this connection from Kamrup district on Sunday. The Kamrup District Police will broaden the investigation scope as it suspects that the racket has its links in other districts, Superintendent of Police Hitesh Chandra Roy said.

In this article
Arrest

Two arrested, four others detained in the case

The Kamrup SP said that the Principal of Majortop Higher Secondary School in Goroimari, Akkas Ali, and an Office Assistant at Inspector of Schools, Prashanta Das, have been arrested. The police also detained four others, including a school inspector and coordinator of the state board, for their alleged involvement, but were released after interrogating them for over 24 hours since Saturday, Roy said.

Detention

Those detained have been allowed to leave for now

Among those detained were Kamrup district's Inspector of Schools Madhab Deka, Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) coordinator Phulpahi Nath, Goroimari Anchalik Girls High School Headmaster Habibur Rahman, and Sibeswar Kalita, a staffer of Deka's office. "They have been allowed to go for the time being. We will call them again for inquiry and investigation will continue," the SP said.

Details

Other districts have been alerted about the scam

A case has been registered at Changsari Police Station under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). "We have alerted the SPs of all the districts and we will expand our probe. We can assure that no one will be spared," Roy said. The Kamrup District Police got information about a marks scam a few days back and was investigating it, he added

Further details

Many undeserving students scored good marks because of the scam

A team of about 100 policemen raided the Office of Inspector of Schools on Saturday and seized several documents, including answer sheets, a laptop, mobile handsets, and unaccounted cash. Many ineligible candidates secured first division, star marks (75 percent), or distinction (85 percent) due to this racket. The police also recovered several documents from the two schools located at Chhaygaon of Kamrup district.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Coronavirus: India reports 41K+ new cases; 40% in Kerala

Latest News

Prior to launch, OnePlus Nord 2's renders and specifications leaked

Technology

2021 Mahindra Bolero Neo review: Should you buy it?

Auto

Incessant overnight rains drench Delhi; IMD issues advisory

Delhi

Sensex tanks over 500 points in early trade

Business

Danish Siddiqui laid to rest at Jamia Millia Islamia graveyard

India

Latest India News

Coronavirus: India reports 41K+ new cases; 40% in Kerala

India

UP cancels Kanwar Yatra amid fears of COVID-19 third wave

India

22 died as heavy rains lash Mumbai; government announces relief

India

Farmers protest in Haryana against sedition case amid high alert

India

Kerala imposes 2-day complete lockdown before easing curbs for Bakrid

India

Features

'Black fungus' infection: What is it, symptoms, and treatment

India

India to have 8 vaccines by year-end. Which are they?

India

DRDO's anti-coronavirus drug: Its efficacy, price, and more queries answered

India

Assam News

5.2-magnitude earthquake hits Assam; tremors felt in WB, Meghalaya, Bangladesh

India

Assam launches incentive scheme to boost orthodox, specialty tea production

India

Assam, Punjab, and Tripura cancel boards; Supreme Court hearing tomorrow

India

Shopkeeper arrested for violating COVID-19 protocol dies in police custody

India

Assam Congress MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi quits; set to join BJP

Politics
Trending Topics