India

After CJI's rebuke, CBI makes arrests over posts against judges

Written by
Sagar Malik
Last updated on Aug 08, 2021, 06:39 pm
The CBI has arrested two more people over alleged defamatory posts against Andhra Pradesh High Court judges.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said it has made two more arrests over alleged defamatory posts against Andhra Pradesh High Court judges, taking the total number of arrests in this case to five. The top probe agency's action came shortly after the Supreme Court of India had slammed it for "not helping the judiciary." Here are more details on this.

In this article
Details

Latest arrests were made on Saturday

The five people arrested by the CBI include Pattapu Aadarsh and Lavanuru Samba Siva Reddy, arrested on Saturday, August 7. On July 28, Dhami Reddy Konda Reddy and Pamula Sudheer were arrested. Earlier, Lingareddy Rajasekhar Reddy was arrested on July 9 upon his arrival from Kuwait. "The moment he landed in India, the officers took him into their custody," an official said, reported HT.

Probe

CBI has traced 13 of the 16 accused

The CBI has traced 13 of the 16 accused named in the First Information Report (FIR). Three accused are said to be based abroad, including two in the United States, officials said, according to Hindustan Times. Searches were also carried out at the premises of the accused, after which the agency recovered several incriminating documents, including a bogus passport.

Information

2 YSR Congress Party members also examined

Officials said they have also investigated N Suresh, a Lok Sabha member, and Amanchi Krishnamohan, a former MLA. Both the leaders belong to the YSR Congress party. "Evidence against the remaining six accused is being evaluated for further necessary legal action," a CBI spokesperson said.

Case

What is this case all about?

CBI had launched a probe into the matter last November on the orders of the Andhra Pradesh High Court. It had registered a case under various section of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 of the IT Act. The agency has also got the objectionable social media posts removed. The said posts were made after certain verdicts of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

CJI

CJI Ramana slammed the CBI for inaction

The fresh arrests came just one day after Chief Justice of India NV Ramana slammed the CBI for failing to respond to complaints of threats by judicial officers. "The CBI has done nothing...Investigating agencies do not help (the judiciary) at all," the CJI observed. The top court made these comments with respect to the alleged murder of a 50-year-old judge in Jharkhand last week.

Context

Judge Uttam Anand died on July 28

On July 28, District and Sessions Judge at the Dhanbad court, Uttam Anand, was knocked down by an autorickshaw while he was on his morning jog. Though it was initially believed to be an accident, CCTV footage suggested the auto may have deliberately hit the judge. Notably, Judge Anand was hearing several criminal cases and had also rejected the bail petitions of two gangsters.

