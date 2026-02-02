CBI busts international cybercrime network running scams from Delhi, Ghaziabad
The CBI just took down a major international cybercrime network running scams from New Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Karnataka.
These groups tricked people in the US, UK, Kuwait, Ireland, Singapore, and India—one of the networks (operating under the domain eservicemoi-Kw.com) sold fake Kuwaiti e-Visas and job appointment letters through a shady website.
The big bust happened on January 30 as part of Operation CyStrike, with raids across 35 locations in Delhi and nine other states.
Arrests and evidence seized during raids
Working alongside agencies like the FBI and INTERPOL, the CBI arrested a main player named Pfokrehrii Peter right in New Delhi.
They also uncovered "mule" bank accounts used to channel proceeds from foreign victims to the accused, which were identified and taken down.
During the raids, officers seized laptops, mobiles, hard drives packed with evidence—and even ₹60 lakh cash.