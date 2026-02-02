CBI busts international cybercrime network running scams from Delhi, Ghaziabad India Feb 02, 2026

The CBI just took down a major international cybercrime network running scams from New Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Karnataka.

These groups tricked people in the US, UK, Kuwait, Ireland, Singapore, and India—one of the networks (operating under the domain eservicemoi-Kw.com) sold fake Kuwaiti e-Visas and job appointment letters through a shady website.

The big bust happened on January 30 as part of Operation CyStrike, with raids across 35 locations in Delhi and nine other states.