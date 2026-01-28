CBI helps send 3 Malaysian fugitives back home from UK India Jan 28, 2026

Three Malaysian men accused of serious organized crimes were sent back to Malaysia this week, thanks to coordination by India's CBI acting as India's National Central Bureau for INTERPOL.

The fugitives—Sridharan Subramaniam, Pratifkumar Selvaraj, and Navindren Raj Cumarason—arrived from the United Kingdom and were denied entry at Mumbai International Airport and were deported on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, where Indian authorities quickly handed them over since they were wanted in Malaysia.