CBI helps send 3 Malaysian fugitives back home from UK
Three Malaysian men accused of serious organized crimes were sent back to Malaysia this week, thanks to coordination by India's CBI acting as India's National Central Bureau for INTERPOL.
The fugitives—Sridharan Subramaniam, Pratifkumar Selvaraj, and Navindren Raj Cumarason—arrived from the United Kingdom and were denied entry at Mumbai International Airport and were deported on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, where Indian authorities quickly handed them over since they were wanted in Malaysia.
Smooth international teamwork gets results
Malaysian police had asked for help so these men could face charges at home.
A special police team from Malaysia arrived in Mumbai on January 25 to take custody.
The whole operation ran smoothly, showing how well India and Malaysia can work together through Interpol when it comes to tackling organized crime across borders.