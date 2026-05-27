CBI links Pune's APMA to NEET-UG 2026 paper leak
India
The NEET-UG 2026 paper leak just got bigger: CBI has now linked Pune's Dr. Abhang Prabhu Medical Academy (APMA) to the case.
APMA's COO and physics teacher, Tejas Harshadkumar Shah, was arrested for allegedly getting leaked physics questions from a previously arrested contact.
With this, the total number of arrests in the scandal is now 13.
Manoj Shirure arrested over chemistry leak
Another arrest is Dr. Manoj Shirure from Latur, accused of passing leaked chemistry questions to students, including the son of an accused coaching center owner.
Meanwhile, APMA's chairperson, Sachin Haldavnekar, denied any involvement by the academy and said Shah mostly handled admin work, adding that his meeting with Havaldar was just about syllabus clarifications.