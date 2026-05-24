CBI still has not begun probe into Twisha Sharma's death

Samarth Singh arrested, 2nd postmortem underway

Singh was arrested on May 22 after trying to surrender and is currently on seven-day police remand. The Supreme Court will hear the case on May 25, which could finally get the CBI moving.

Meanwhile, a second postmortem is being done at AIIMS Bhopal after questions were raised about the first report.

The family wants clear answers before going ahead with her cremation, planned for 5pm today if all goes as scheduled.