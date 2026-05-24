CBI still has not begun probe into Twisha Sharma's death
The CBI still hasn't started investigating the death of Twisha Sharma, even though the Madhya Pradesh government asked for it two days ago.
Her family, especially her father, is anxious about the wait, since her husband Samarth Singh can only be held for a short time.
Everyone's hoping things move faster now that the Supreme Court is involved.
Samarth Singh arrested, 2nd postmortem underway
Singh was arrested on May 22 after trying to surrender and is currently on seven-day police remand. The Supreme Court will hear the case on May 25, which could finally get the CBI moving.
Meanwhile, a second postmortem is being done at AIIMS Bhopal after questions were raised about the first report.
The family wants clear answers before going ahead with her cremation, planned for 5pm today if all goes as scheduled.