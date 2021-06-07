CBSE asks schools to complete all assessments by June 28

The CBSE today asked all schools to complete practical evaluations and internal assessments by the end of June.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today asked all schools affiliated to it to complete their practical evaluations and internal assessments by the end of this month, in case these processes are still pending because of the COVID-19 pandemic. All schools are required to submit scores to the education board latest by June 28, the CBSE said. Here are more details on this.

All assessments to be done only in online mode

"It has been observed that some schools have not been able to complete the school-based assessments in various subjects due to the pandemic," the CBSE said in a circular on Monday. "Thus, the schools with pending Practical's/Internal Assessments are permitted to conduct the same now in only online mode and upload marks on the provided link latest by 28.06.2021," it added.

The previous deadline to upload marks was June 11

Monday's order gives schools an extension for conducting practical tests and other assessments as the previous deadline for uploading the scores was June 11. However, the CBSE today made it clear that no further extension will be given to the schools.

If external examiner not appointed, school teacher will take test

The CBSE circular added that if an external examiner has not been appointed for a particular subject, the school teacher of that subject will conduct the assessment as per the instructions issued by the board. If an external examiner has been appointed, they will decide the date of examination in consultation with internal examiners and conduct that through online mode.

No correction of marks will be allowed: CBSE

"Immediately on completion of the...examination, the marks will be uploaded on the link provided by the board. While uploading marks, it will be ensured that correct marks are uploaded, as no correction in the marks, once uploaded, will be allowed subsequently (sic)," the CBSE said.

CBSE Class 12 exams were canceled on June 1

On June 1, the CBSE Class 12 exams for 2021 were canceled after a high-level meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Thereafter, the board was directed to prepare a "well-defined" criteria for evaluation. On June 4, the CBSE announced the constitution of a 12-member panel to prepare that criteria. The panel is expected to submit its report by June 14.