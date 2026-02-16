CBSE board exams: Ignore leaked papers, only trust official updates

Things to remember on exam day

Arrive at your center by 10:00am (no candidate will be allowed after 10:00am IST).

Bring your admit card, school ID (regular students) or a valid government-issued photo ID (private candidates), a passport-size photograph (if required), black or blue pens, and a transparent water bottle—only permitted items should be brought.

Phones, smartwatches, calculators (except where officially permitted for students with documented disabilities), bags, heavy shoes, jewelry and notes are all banned.

Security will be tight with frisking at the gate and CCTV everywhere to keep things fair.