CBSE board exams: Ignore leaked papers, only trust official updates
With CBSE board exams starting February 17, the board is warning students and parents to ignore any "leaked" question papers floating around on social media—they're fake.
CBSE says only trust updates from their official website or regional offices, and anyone caught spreading false papers will face serious action.
Things to remember on exam day
Arrive at your center by 10:00am (no candidate will be allowed after 10:00am IST).
Bring your admit card, school ID (regular students) or a valid government-issued photo ID (private candidates), a passport-size photograph (if required), black or blue pens, and a transparent water bottle—only permitted items should be brought.
Phones, smartwatches, calculators (except where officially permitted for students with documented disabilities), bags, heavy shoes, jewelry and notes are all banned.
Security will be tight with frisking at the gate and CCTV everywhere to keep things fair.