Home / News / India News / CBSE Class-X results declared; here's how you can check yours
India

CBSE Class-X results declared; here's how you can check yours

Written by
Siddhant Pandey
Last updated on Aug 03, 2021, 12:20 pm
CBSE Class-X results declared; here's how you can check yours

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday declared the results for the Class X board examinations. The results were declared at 12 pm. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the exams for this academic session had to be canceled. The students were graded as per an alternative marking scheme. Last week, the CBSE had declared the results for Class XII.

In this article
Results

How can you check your result?

The Class X exam results are available on the official websites cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.gov.in. Students who had appeared for the exam will be required to enter their roll numbers to view the result. If unaware, the CBSE roll number can be found through this link: https://cbseit.in/cbse/2021/rfinder/landing.aspx. Separately, students can also view their results through IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System), SMS, DigiLocker, and Umang App.

Result

Over 99% students passed; girls outperform boys

The passing percentage for the exam was recorded at a high 99.04%. Girls performed 0.35% better than boys, among whom, the passing percentage stood at 98.89%. Notably, 57,824 students scored over 95%, while 2 lakh scored between 90-95%. The results for 16,639 students is yet to be processed. No merit list will be declared this year and students will not be issued merit certificates.

Recent news

Last week, CBSE declared Class XII results

On Friday, the CBSE had declared the results for the Class XII board exams. Their examinations had also been canceled, however, students who wish to take an offline exam will be allowed to do so as and when the situation becomes conducive. The CBSE recorded a 99.37% pass percentage this year for Class XII, with 12,96,318 students clearing the board examination.

Background

Class X exams were canceled in April

The Class X and Class XII CBSE board examinations had earlier been delayed due to COVID-19. The exams were scheduled to be held in May and June, however, at the time, a brutal second wave of COVID-19 ravaged India. The Class X board exams were canceled in April, while the Class XII exams—which were initially only postponed—were eventually canceled in June.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Maharashtra eases COVID-19 curbs. What's allowed and what's not?

Latest News

Ola Scooter to be launched in India on August 15

Auto

Wrestler murder case: Probe reveals victims beaten for 40 minutes

India

Coronavirus: India reports 30K+ cases; infections rise in 13 states

India

Karan Johar set to launch Kareena Kapoor Khan's pregnancy book

Entertainment

MG Astor to feature Reliance Jio's connected car stack

Auto

Latest India News

WB: Seven dead, 2.5 lakh affected in six flood-hit districts

India

Maharashtra eases COVID-19 curbs. What's allowed and what's not?

India

CJI Ramana refuses to hear Krishna river dispute, cites belongingness

India

J&J withdraws vaccine approval request in India, CDSCO says

India

SC dismisses rape survivor's plea to marry her assaulter

India

Features

'Black fungus' infection: What is it, symptoms, and treatment

India

India to have 8 vaccines by year-end. Which are they?

India

DRDO's anti-coronavirus drug: Its efficacy, price, and more queries answered

India

Related News

CBSE Class XII result declared; 70K students score over 95%

India

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) News

Board exams for private students to begin on August 16

India

SC: CBSE submits Class-XII evaluation scheme; results by July 31

India

CBSE asks schools to complete all assessments by June 28

India

CBSE Class XII board examinations canceled due to COVID-19

India

Short format for Class-XII board exams likely; no decision yet

India
Trending Topics