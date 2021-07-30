CBSE Class XII result declared; 70K students score over 95%

Written by Siddhant Pandey Twitter Last updated on Jul 30, 2021, 02:37 pm

The Class XII CBSE board examinations were canceled due to COVID-19 earlier this year.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday declared the results for the Class XII board examinations. The results were declared at 2 pm and the website has been down due to heavy traffic. The examinations had been canceled in light of the COVID-19 outbreak. The students were graded as per an alternative marking scheme. Here are more details.

Results

Girls outshine boys in Class XII results

The results are available on the official websites cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. The results can also be accessed viaSMS,UMANG app, andDigilocker. With a pass percentage of 99.67, girls outshone boys in the Class XII results by 0.54%. Further, it was reported that over 70,000 students scored marks above 95%, while 1.5 lakh students scored over 90% this year.

Key figures

CBSE records 99.37% pass percentage

The CBSE recorded a 99.37% pass percentage this year, with 12,96,318 students clearing the board examination. No merit list will be announced this year. The figure is nearly 10% higher than last year's 88.8%. Back in 2019, the pass percentage was 83.4%. Notably, 65,184 students did not receive their results on Friday. Their results will be processed and announced on August 5.

Key figures

Over 6,000 students placed under compartment

The pass percentage for independent schools jumped from 88.22% last year to 99.22%. For government-aided schools, it went up from 91.56% to 99.48%. Separately, 6,149 students have been placed under the compartment, i.e., they will have to reappear for the exams. Kendriya Vidyalaya and CTSA schools recorded 100% pass percentage. Last year, KV and CTSA schools had recorded 98.62% and 98.23% pass percentages, respectively.

Assessment scheme

What is the alternative grading scheme?

Since the environment to conduct physical examinations was not conducive amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the CBSE had canceled the exams developed an alternative grading scheme. Students have been assessed on a 40:30:30 based on their performance in Class XII, Class XI, and Class X. Students will also have the option to appear for physical examinations as and when the situation becomes conducive.

Information

Class X exams were canceled in April

The examinations for Class X had already been canceled in April, when the Class XII exams had only been postponed. Both exams were previously scheduled to be held in May and June, however, India faced a brutal second wave of COVID-19 in April-May.