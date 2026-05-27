CBSE faces backlash over 2026 Class 12 OSM scanning problems

CBSE keeps OSM despite glitches

The OSM rollout was rushed in February with barely any prep time for teachers, leading to tech glitches like login failures and poor-quality scans. This caused more than 68,000 rescans and more than 13,000 manual checks.

The pass rate dropped to its lowest since 2019 (85.2%), sparking more than 1.1 million requests for scanned copies of answer books, a huge jump from last year.

Even with all the backlash and concerns about portal security, CBSE insists the main system is safe and plans to keep using OSM going forward.