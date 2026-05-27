CBSE faces backlash over 2026 Class 12 OSM scanning problems
CBSE's new On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, used for the 2026 Class 12 board exams, is under fire after students faced issues like blurry scans, missing pages, and mismatched answer sheets.
Many are worried their marks aren't accurate, but CBSE says OSM helps make grading fairer and will stick with it for future exams.
CBSE keeps OSM despite glitches
The OSM rollout was rushed in February with barely any prep time for teachers, leading to tech glitches like login failures and poor-quality scans. This caused more than 68,000 rescans and more than 13,000 manual checks.
The pass rate dropped to its lowest since 2019 (85.2%), sparking more than 1.1 million requests for scanned copies of answer books, a huge jump from last year.
Even with all the backlash and concerns about portal security, CBSE insists the main system is safe and plans to keep using OSM going forward.