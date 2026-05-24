CBSE grants 3rd extension for Class 12 answer sheet requests

Dharmendra Pradhan seeks CBSE report

After lots of complaints about server crashes and payment problems, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has asked CBSE for a full report.

To help fix things faster, experts from IIT-Madras and IIT-Kanpur were directed to examine technical issues, and four public sector banks will assist CBSE with payment-gateway integration to sort out the payment system and keep things running smoothly.