CBSE grants 3rd extension for Class 12 answer sheet requests
India
Missed the earlier deadline? No worries, CBSE has now pushed the last date to request students' scanned Class 12 answer sheets to midnight on May 25, 2026.
This is already the third extension; all thanks to ongoing technical glitches with their portal.
Dharmendra Pradhan seeks CBSE report
After lots of complaints about server crashes and payment problems, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has asked CBSE for a full report.
To help fix things faster, experts from IIT-Madras and IIT-Kanpur were directed to examine technical issues, and four public sector banks will assist CBSE with payment-gateway integration to sort out the payment system and keep things running smoothly.