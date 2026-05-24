CBSE to refund students accidentally charged for answer sheet copies
India
CBSE is set to refund extra fees that students were accidentally charged while applying for answer sheet copies after the 2026 board results.
On May 21 and 22, some students saw huge amounts (up to ₹69,420 per subject) deducted from their accounts due to a technical glitch.
CBSE extends deadline to May 24
Everyone who overpaid will get their money back automatically, and those who underpaid will be contacted by CBSE.
No need for fresh applications—the board will still send out requested answer sheets.
To help out, the application deadline is now extended till May 24.
Meanwhile, the education minister has asked CBSE for answers about what went wrong, as many students also faced failed payments and website crashes during this process.